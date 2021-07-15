Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Catalans beat Leeds at Headingley in the reverse fixture seven days before they are due to play again in Perpignan

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Friday, 16 July Kick-off: 18:15 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Catalans will be without James Maloney, Joel Tomkins, Jason Baitieri and Micky McIlorum when the Super League leaders take on Leeds on Friday.

Maloney and Tomkins are suspended while Baitieri and McIlorum are both out due to injury.

Leeds could welcome back Harry Newman following a 10-month absence due to a double leg fracture.

Rhinos are without suspended duo Rhyse Martin and Bodene while Ash Handley and Mikolaj Oledzki are self isolating.

Half-back Callum McLelland could make his first appearance of 2021, but Rob Lui is also ruled out through injury.

Catalans (from): Mourgue, Davies, Langi, Whare, Yaha, Drinkwater, Dudson, Bousquet, Whitley, McMeeken, Garcia, Da Costa, Jullien, Seguier, Goudemand, Laguerre, Chan, Kasiano, Tomkins, Dezaria, Rouge.

Leeds (from): T Briscoe, Newman, Hurrell, Gale, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Myler, Smith, Holroyd, Vuniyayawa, Walter, McClelland, L Briscoe, Donaldson, O'Connor, Hall, Tindall, Gannon.