Salford thrashed Castleford 70-18 in their most recent Super League fixture

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 16 July Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Salford Red Devils will have Tui Lolohea and Seb Ikahihifo back as they prepare to take on Wakefield in Super League on Friday.

The pair return from injury along with Joe Burgess who was suspended but Dec Patton is out due to Covid protocol.

Wakefield are without Ryan Hampshire and Joe Arundel who were banned after their defeat by St Helens.

Brad Walker returns to the side however, having missed the loss to Saints due to Covid-19 issues.

Salford thrashed Challenge Cup finalists Castleford 70-18 last time around, however Daryl Powell fielded a weakened side ahead of their Wembley visit.

Wakefield, on the other hand, are without Tom Johnstone, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood, Chris Green, Jordy Crowther, Alex Walker, Josh Wood and Jack Croft due to injury.

Salford (from): Escare, Sio, Inu, Burgess, Lolohea, Ackers, Ikahihifo, Lannon, Pauli, Roberts, Burke, Johnson, Atkin, Livett, Williams, Costello, Ormondroyd, Luckley, Hingano.

Wakefield (from): Lyne, Kay, Miller, Lino, Fifita, Arona, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Westerman, Pitts, Battye, Batchelor, Senior, Walker, Aydin, Kershaw, Greensmith, Bowes, O'Donovan.