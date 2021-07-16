Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hull KR coach Tony Smith said he "can't see any reason" why Tom Garratt (centre) cannot succeed in Super League

Hull KR have signed Dewsbury Rams prop Tom Garratt for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old will join the Super League side for the 2022 season.

"We've been really impressed with what form he's in. He's really stood up to a lot of rigours of the Championship and stood out," head coach Tony Smith told the club website. external-link

"He's a big strong, ambitious young man with some maturity. Probably in his prime for a prop."