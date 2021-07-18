Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tara Jane Stanley is expected to be part of England's World Cup squad this autumn

Tara Jane Stanley and Hollie-Mae Dodd both scored hat-tricks as Castleford thrashed Warrington 48-12 in Sunday's Women's Super League fixture.

Georgia Roche and Evelyn Vaigalu also scored for the Tigers, with the Wolves managing a try in each half in reply.

Featherstone Rovers' second-half dominance helped them to a convincing 42-12 win over Bradford Bulls, after a tight 14-12 first-half.

Jess Courtman and Brogan Churm scored two tries apiece as Rovers pulled away.

Cas move onto the same points as fourth-placed York City Knights following the win, with the Knights playing Wigan on Monday.

Meanwhile, Rovers' victory over the Bulls sees them leapfrog their opponents with the Flatcappers climbing to sixth in the table.