Leigh are bottom of Super League after losing all 13 of their matches this season

Thursday's Super League match between Leigh and Warrington has been postponed because of the Covid-19 outbreak at the Wolves.

The Wire's game against Hull KR on 11 July was also called off.

Another round of tests on Monday returned another positive, which meant that nine players are unavailable.

This season's Super League table will again be determined by win points percentage to allow for the possibility of not all fixtures being fulfilled.

A total of 13 matches have now been either postponed or cancelled this season.