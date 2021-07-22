Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mikolaj Oledzki has made 11 appearances in Super League this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Headingley Stadium Date: Friday, 23 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leeds Rhinos welcome back Ash Handley, Mikolaj Oledzki and Rhyse Martin.

Handley and Oledzki return after having to self-isolate while Martin is back after serving a one-match ban.

Lee Mossop and Jack Wells are back for Salford after they served two match bans following the defeat by the Rhinos last month.

Ata Hingano could make his debut after arriving in the country from Australia last week and Dan Sarginson returns from injury.

Leeds Rhinos (from): T Briscoe, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Gale, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Myler, Smith, Holroyd, Vuniyayawa, Walters, McLelland, L Briscoe, Donaldson, O'Connor.

Salford Red Devils (from): Escare, Sio, Inu, Burgess, Lolohea, Mossop, Ackers, Ikahihifo, Lannon, Pauli, Roberts, Burke, Atkin, Livett, Williams, Sarginson, Costello, Ormondroyd, Wells, Luckley, Hingano.

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield).