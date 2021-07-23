Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Arthur Mourgue has scored five tries in his past six Super League appearances

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 24 July Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Super League leaders Catalans Dragons are without the suspended Joel Tomkins and James Maloney and injured duo Jason Baitieri and Micky McIlorum.

Arthur Mourgue is likely to start at stand-off.

Hull KR are playing their first game since 18 June because of matches cancelled because of Covid-19.

Jordan Abdull, Rowan Milnes and Korbin Sims all return to the squad after missing the win over Wigan Warriors last month.

Catalans Dragons (from): Mourgue, Davies, Langi, Whare, Yaha, Drinkwater, Dudson, Bousquet, Whitley, McMeeken, Garcia, Da Costa, Jullien, Seguier, Goudemand, Chan, Kasiano, Tomkins, Dezaria, Rouge, Franco.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Crooks, Minikin, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Abdull, Vete, Parcell, Sims, Takairangi, Linnett, Hadley, Litten, Lawler, King, Storton, Milnes, Maher, Johnson, Mustapha, Keinhorst.