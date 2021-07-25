Benjamin Garcia: Catalans Dragons captain out with broken forearm
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Catalans Dragons captain Benjamin Garcia will be out for at least six weeks with a broken forearm.
The 28-year-old back-rower was forced off during the French side's 32-30 win over Hull KR on Saturday.
France international Garcia, who has scored four tries in the league this season, will see a specialist and requires surgery.
Catalans are top of the Super League table, having won 13 of their 14 league games in 2021.
