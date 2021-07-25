Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens played Castleford in the Challenge Cup final eight days ago

Two more Super League games have been postponed because of coronavirus cases.

St Helens' match against Huddersfield Giants on Wednesday and Castleford Tigers' trip to Leigh Centurions on Thursday have both been called off.

Saints and Tigers, who faced each other in the Challenge Cup final on 17 July, have been affected by Covid-19 outbreaks in their squads.

The fixtures could be rearranged, but the table will be determined by win percentage this season.

Under the Rugby Football League's Covid-19 protocols, a team can apply to postpone a match if seven or more senior players are unavailable - either through positive tests or because players are close contacts.

More than seven of the top 25 players at St Helens and Castleford were recently required to isolate, leading to the postponements of their scheduled round 15 matches against Hull KR and Catalans Dragons respectively.

A total of 17 Super League games have been called off this season because of the pandemic.