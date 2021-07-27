Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Salford had their request to postpone agreed by Super League after more than seven players were unavailable

Salford have postponed their next two Super League games because of coronavirus issues within the club.

Thursday's game with Hull KR and Monday's trip to Wakefield are off.

The Red Devils - through positive cases and also close contacts who must self-isolate - meet the Super League criteria of a minimum seven unavailable players to request a postponement.

Rovers have played one game in the past month because of Covid-related postponements, at Catalans on Saturday.

While both teams hope to reschedule, Rovers already have a backlog of games to rearrange.

Super League has already brought in the same win percentage metric it used to decide the 2020 season table, to account for clubs not being able to complete their full schedule of fixtures.

St Helens' match against Huddersfield Giants on Wednesday and Castleford Tigers' trip to Leigh Centurions have also been postponed from this week's round.

Rovers stepped in at short notice to play Catalans on Saturday but with further fixtures to come next week, rescheduling teams is not possible.