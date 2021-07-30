Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

2020 NRL Premiership winners Melbourne Storm are one of 16 clubs to support the postponement of this year's Rugby League World Cup

Clubs from Australia's NRL have backed calls to delay the Rugby League World Cup in England until 2022.

On Thursday, tournament chief executive Jon Dutton said there was a "50-50" chance it would be staged this year.

Australia and New Zealand have pulled out of the event, citing "player welfare and safety concerns" related to Covid-19 - a stance backed by the NRL.

A decision on whether the tournament will begin as planed on 23 October is expected in days.

"The 16 clubs are united that it is in best interests of player health, safety, wellbeing and the international game for the World Cup not to proceed in 2021," the NRL said in a statement.

"The support not to play is based on the high Covid-19 infection rate in the United Kingdom and onerous biosecurity and quarantine protocols that would be placed on all players having just completed a lengthy period away from home during the NRL Telstra Premiership.

"The 16 clubs support the World Cup being delayed until 2022 where it is expected there will be less risk to player health and safety and a stronger competition."

Melbourne Storm and Queensland prop forward Christian Welch, who is also a director of the Rugby League Players' Association, says players were not consulted before reigning champions Australia, the 11-time winners, and New Zealand, who lifted the trophy in 2008, withdrew last week.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Dutton says their withdrawal is "irreversible".

Following an emergency meeting of the event's board on Wednesday, Dutton said it will explore what appetite there is to go ahead as planned with the contest, which is scheduled to start on 23 October.

Dutton also told BBC Sport that "time is no longer on our side" and a final decision about the staging of the tournament, which includes men's, women's and wheelchair competitions, will come "in days, not weeks".