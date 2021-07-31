Jimmy Keinhorst: Castleford Tigers sign Hull Kingston Rovers centre on loan

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jimmy Keinhorst
Jimmy Keinhorst has represented Germany in rugby league and rugby union

Castleford Tigers have signed centre Jimmy Keinhorst on a two-week loan from Hull Kingston Rovers.

The 31-year-old is available for Castleford's next two Super League games, at home to Huddersfield Giants on Monday, 2 August and away at Leeds Rhinos on Friday, 6 August.

Tigers will be without several first-team players for Monday's match due to Covid-19 and return-to-play protocols.

But many of those will be available for selection for the game with Leeds.

Top Stories

Featured