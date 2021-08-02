Mikolaj Oledzki: RFL to investigate claims Leeds Rhinos prop was racially abused

Mikolaj Oledzki
Mikolaj Oledzki has scored one try in 13 Super League appearances this season

The Rugby Football League is to investigate claims that Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki was racially abused by a Warrington supporter.

Oledzki informed match referee Chris Kendall that he had been abused after the Wire's fourth try in their 27-26 win at Headingley on Sunday.

The 22-year-old England international was born in Poland.

"I'm really disappointed because we stand so strongly against racism and discrimination," Oledzki said.external-link

"I was shocked when I heard it as I've never experienced anything like it. There are kids in the stands and it isn't something you want them to hear.

"I just want people to think about what they say."

Warrington said in a statementexternal-link that they "strongly condemn racism and discrimination and it has no place at our club, in rugby league or in society".

