Jack Welsby scored a hat-trick to bring up the win at Hull

Betfred Super League Hull FC (4) 10 Tries: Swift, Faraimo Goal: Sneyd St Helens (16) 42 Tries: Thompson, Makinson, Welsby 3, Amor, Naiqama Goals: Coote 7

Jack Welsby ran in a hat-trick as St Helens overpowered Hull FC to keep up their pursuit of Super League leaders Catalans Dragons.

Defending champions Saints went 16-0 up thanks to tries from Joel Thompson, Tommy Makinson and Welsby before Adam Swift scored against his old club.

Bureta Faraimo scored in the corner to reduce the arrears for Hull.

But Lachlan Coote's goal, added to tries from Kyle Amor, Kevin Naiqama and two from Welsby steered Saints home.

Kristian Woolf's side had last week's game against Huddersfield postponed because of Covid-19 protocols but there was little sign of any lasting issues as they kept their cool against a Hull side with plenty of threats.

The Challenge Cup holders had enough to match the big Hull pack although Matty Lees had to be withdrawn after failing a head injury assessment, and had the class to open them up out wide for tries from Makinson, Welsby and Naiqama.

Hull's two tries came in each half with the prolific Swift scoring from a Saints error, while Faraimo leapt highest for his score, as they sought to trouble the visitors.

However, indiscipline cost them at times as Jordan Johnstone and Ligi Sao both spent time in the sin-bin and Saints pulled clear after the break.

Hull FC: Wynne; Faraimo, Fonua, Scott, Swift; Reynolds, Sneyd; Sao, Johnstone, Satae, Ma'u, Lane, Cator

Interchanges: Fash, McNamara, Brown, Vulikijapani

St Helens: Coote; Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Welsby; Lomax, Dodd; Walmsley, Roby, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Thompson, Batchelor, Knowles.

Interchanges: Lees, Mata'utia, Amor, Smith

Referee: James Child