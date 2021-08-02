Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leroy Cudjoe (right) made it three tries in four games for the Giants

Betfred Super League Castleford (6) 16 Tries: McShane, Graham, Sweeting Goals: McShane 2 Huddersfield (20) 34 Tries: Cudjoe 2, Peteru, Yates, McGillvary Goals: Russell 7

Huddersfield Giants secured a convincing victory against an under-strength Castleford side who are yet to win at home since the return of crowds.

Leroy Cudjoe scored twice in the first-half, along with Nate Peteru, Luke Yates and Jermaine McGillvary, as Giants picked up back-to-back wins.

The Tigers fielded a number of academy players including Cain Robb and Brad Graham, with key players unavailable.

Paul McShane, Brad Graham and debutant Jake Sweeting scored the Tigers tries.

Ian Watson's Giants saw Wednesday's game against St Helens postponed because of Covid-19 protocols and the extra rest seemed to do them good.

Cudjoe's recent prolific form saw him cross with a run against the grain to get the ball rolling, and although McShane sniped in soon after, the Giants' veteran centre got his second to re-establish the lead.

Peteru bulldozed in for the visitors but the Tigers replied in the second-half through 19-year-old Graham.

Yates and McGillvary's scores in the late stages took the game away from the home side, despite Featherstone loanee Sweeting's touchdown.

Daryl Powell's squad worries were further exacerbated by the loss of captain Michael Shenton to a facial injury.

Castleford: Evalds; Olpherts, Blair, Shenton, Graham; Smith, Robb; Foster, Peachey, Martin, Hall, McShane, Massey

Interchanges: Matagi, Bienek, Keinhorst, Sweeting

Huddersfield: Golding; McGillvary, Jake. Wardle, Cudjoe, Senior; Russell, Pryce; Trout, Peats, Wilson, Wood, McQueen, Yates

Interchanges: English, Hewitt, Ashall-Bott, Peteru

Referee: Tom Grant