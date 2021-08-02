Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Catalans Dragons winger Roman Franco's debut try came just a minute before half-time at Craven Park

Betfred Super League Hull KR (4) 16 Tries: Quinlan 2 Goals: Abdull 4 Catalans (8) 23 Tries: Franco, Langi, S Tomkins Goals: Maloney 5 Drop Goal: Maloney

Super League leaders Catalans Dragons were taken the distance by Hull KR at Craven Park as they extended their club-record winning streak to 12 games.

Tries either side of the break by debutant Romain Franco and Samisoni Langi gave Catalans a cushion before Sam Tomkins' solo effort for the third.

The second of two converted second-half tries from home full-back Adam Quinlan kept Rovers interested.

But, by then, James Maloney's late drop goal had taken Catalans out of reach.

Maloney also kicked three conversions and a penalty for an individual 11-point haul, while Jordan Abdull landed four goals for the hosts.

After an early Maloney penalty, there was no more first-half scoring until a flurry of activity just before the break.

No sooner had Abdull levelled with his boot than Sam Tomkins found Franco who went over in the right corner.

Maloney added the two, before Abdull then took his chance to fire over another two-pointer in time added on after the hooter to make it 8-4. But Catalans then took just three second-half minutes to claim a second try.

Quinlan spilled a high bomb from Josh Drinkwater after being outjumped by Joel Tomkins, the ball ran loose and Langi swooped to score

Maloney added the two, only for Quinlan to then score Rovers' first try on 54 minutes, Abdull reducing the margin again to 14-10. But Sam Tomkins then weaved his way over 11 minutes from half-time for a classic solo try.

Maloney landed the conversion and a penalty three minutes later - but the Australian half-back still felt the need to kick a 74th-minute drop goal to take the Dragons three scores clear - and it proved a sound decision when Quinlan went over for a second time on 77 minutes.

Abdull landed his fourth goal of the night, but it left the hosts with only three minutes to score twice against the league leaders. And, although Sam Tomkins was sin-binned with 20 seconds left, Rovers were left with too much to do.

Hull KR: Quinlan; Crooks, Minikin, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Takairangi, Abdull; King, Parcell, Maher, Linnett, Johnson, Hadley.

Interchanges: Vete, Litten, Lawler, Storton.

Catalans: S Tomkins; Yaha, Langi, Whare, Franco; Maloney, Drinkwater; Goudemand, Da Costa, Dudson, Jullien, McMeeken, J Tomkins.

Sin bin: S Tomkins.

Interchanges: Mourgue, Seguier, Chan, Kasiano.

Referee: Robert Hicks