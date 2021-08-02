Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sam Stone and Jai Whitbread had made 12 appearances between them for Gold Coast Titans in 2021

Leigh Centurions have signed back-rower Sam Stone and prop Jai Whitbread from Australian National Rugby League side Gold Coast Titans.

The pair, both 23, join with immediate effect, having been part of Justin Holbrook's squad at the Titans in 2021.

Stone, the son of former Huddersfield boss Rick Stone, has played 39 NRL games and scored five tries for Newcastle and Gold Coast in total.

Whitbread played 30 games for the Titans following his 2018 debut.

He also had a spell in age groups with Brisbane Broncos before following in father Greg's footsteps to play first grade on the Gold Coast.

"I've always wanted to play in England, and I think the style of footy will be great for me," Stone said. "The game in the NRL is very conservative and the English game is much more open and as a player you have the opportunity to express yourself."

Whitbread added: I think I've been playing some good footy here and I'm looking forward to adapting my game and getting used to Super League - it's a tough competition."