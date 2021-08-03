Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ged Dunn (left) also won six caps for England, including three appearances at the 1975 World Cup

Former Hull KR and England winger Ged Dunn has died aged 74.

Dunn is the club's fifth highest try scorer with 160 from 296 games between 1971 and 1982.

He went on to spend around a decade on the club's coaching staff as well as being a PE teacher in the local area.

"He remained a popular figure around the club and we were always pleased to see him supporting us at home and on the road," chief executive Paul Lakin told the club website. external-link

"We have lost not only a great rugby league player but a fine man too."