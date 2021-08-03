Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Featherstone are unhappy at the outcome of the investigation by the RFL

Championship side Featherstone Rovers have been docked two competition points and fined £10,000 after a breach of operational rules relating to indoor gatherings during the pandemic.

The Rugby Football League say they came to an agreed decision with Rovers.

Rovers were found to have held a gathering in March between players - a breach of national restrictions.

Players that should have isolated under the Covid-19 protocols then took part in April's 28-18 win over Batley.

"Featherstone Rovers are deeply disappointed with the RFL's outcome from its investigation into an alleged social gathering at the club in March of this year," the club said in its own statement. external-link

"The outcome is particularly disappointing given that the club had satisfied both West Yorkshire Police's investigation and a local authority hearing, both of whom conceded that the club had not knowingly been uncooperative.

"The club stands by its duty of care to players and staff and the need to provide facilities as outlined in the HSE Workplace guidelines.

"Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the club have maintained a leading safety record. This is attributed to the hard work of both playing and off-field staff to ensure rigorous testing and good practices were in place."

Footage gathered by the police showed 12 players who took part in the win were present at the gathering from a total of 12.

The penalty, two points, reflects the benefit Rovers gained by beating Batley, and the RFL believes the punishment also reflects "the club's failure to properly comply with the law, operational rules and the RFL investigation."

Featherstone have met the costs of the investigation.

James Webster's side have won 13 of their 14 Championship fixtures this season, with only a defeat by leaders Toulouse spoiling their record.

They were also winners of the 1895 Cup at Wembley, beating York City Knights.