Brad Singleton's three-game notice was the harshest penalty of all distributed by the panel

Wigan's Brad Singleton has been banned for three games while team-mate Oliver Partington and Leigh's Rob Butler and Jack Ashworth got two-match bans after Sunday's Super League melee.

They all received Grade C punching penalty notices from the review panel.

Singleton and Ashworth were sent off for their part in the brawl which sparked after 15 minutes of the derby.

Meanwhile, Leeds' Luke Gale got a two-game suspension for contact with the referee in the defeat by Warrington.

Warrington's Daryl Clark and Jack Hughes plus Hull's Jordan Johnstone received one-game bans.

Clark's offence, tripping, brought a Grade B sanction, while Hughes's Grade B citing was for dangerous contact in their one-point win over the Rhinos.

Hull's Johnstone was sin-binned for dangerous contact in the defeat by St Helens and handed a Grade B charge.