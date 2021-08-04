Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jack Logan (left), Josh Eaves (centre) and Matty Foster (right) will bolster the Centurians squad after a tough start to the 2021 season

Leigh Centurions have signed Jack Logan from Batley Bulldogs with immediate effect, while St Helens hooker Josh Eaves and back-row Matty Foster join on a one-week loan deal.

Outside-back Logan, 25, recently ended a loan at boyhood club Hull and joins the Centurions on a deal until the end of the season.

Foster, 20, and 23-year-old Eaves had previous spells cut short by injury.

All three players are available for Sunday's game against Hull KR.

"It's great to have Matty and Josh on loan with us, they both bring energy and professionalism," interim coach Kurt Haggerty said.

"Both players are thought highly of from their previous loan spell with the club so it's great to have them back with us."

On Logan's arrival, Haggerty added: "It's great to have Jack with us until the end of the season. He's athletic and has a good skill set.

"Jack can play any position in the outside backs and adds value to our playing roster."

After their late entry into Super League following a successful application when Toronto were voted out, Leigh have lost all 14 games in the top flight so far this season, although they received a lower portion of central funding as part of the agreement.