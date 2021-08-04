Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

James Harrison crossed for a try in Featherstone's Wembley classic 1895 Cup win over York last month

Warrington Wolves have signed prop forward James Harrison from Featherstone Rovers on a two-year deal from the 2022 season.

The 24-year-old has been a regular for Rovers, helping them to 13 wins from 14 in the Championship and also winning the 1895 Cup at Wembley last month.

Harrison, whose father Karl played for Great Britain, has also played dual-registration in Super League at Leeds.

"I've always wanted to be a Super League player," Harrison said. external-link

"To get the chance at a club like Warrington is a dream come true. I definitely feel I'm ready and the time is right to make this next step up in my career.

"I consider myself a real hard-working player and I back myself to play big minutes."

Harrison, who had spells at Huddersfield and Bradford as a junior before linking up with John Kear at Batley, has had to be patient for a full-time top-flight contract.

He will come under the guidance of Daryl Powell next season, after his coaching stint at Castleford comes to an end this winter.