Darnell McIntosh: Hull FC sign Huddersfield Giants winger on three-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Hull FC have signed winger Darnell McIntosh from Super League rivals Huddersfield on a three-year deal.
The 24-year-old, who has scored 47 tries since making his debut in 2017, will join the club for the 2022 season.
"At this point in my career, I feel like it's a great move for me," he told the Hull FC website.
"I know there is a lot of hard work ahead to get the rewards I'm hoping for, but I'm determined to repay the faith the club have put in me."