Leeds Rhinos head coach Richard Agar described Jack Sinfield as having "an unbelievable kicking game"

Jack Sinfield, son of Leeds legend Kevin, has signed his first professional contract with the Rhinos.

The 16-year-old half-back has signed a deal with the club in the same week that his father left his position as director of rugby.

Kevin Sinfield won seven Grand Finals and two Challenge Cups during a glittering playing career with Leeds.

"He's thoroughly professional and trains incredibly hard," head coach Richard Agar told the club website. external-link

"We're pleased to get his signature. It will come with some pressure with the name but I think he's a kid that is not going to let that worry him one little bit."

Sinfield described signing the contract as "a dream come true".