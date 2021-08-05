Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Michael Shenton is in his second spell with hometown team Castleford

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has said they will need to finish in the top six if captain Michael Shenton is to have a chance of playing again this season.

The 35-year-old suffered a fractured cheekbone in the defeat by Huddersfield Giants last week.

Shenton's deal with his hometown team is up at the end of the campaign.

"He's been a champion player for this club. He's been immense," Powell told BBC Radio Leeds. external-link

"We all owe Shenny the chance to play again and to do that we have got to get into the top six.

"We've got to attack it with real positivity and enjoy it all and see where it takes us."

For a second successive season the Super League table will be decided on winning percentage.

Castleford have have lost seven of their past eight games and currently have a winning percentage of 40.

They visit Leeds on Friday, who occupy the final play-off spot with a 50% winning record so far this year.