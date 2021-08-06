Joel Tomkins: Leigh Centurions sign Catalans Dragons forward on one-year deal
Leigh Centurions have signed Catalans Dragons second row Joel Tomkins on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.
The 34-year-old dual-code international has made seven appearances for the Super League leaders this year.
"The signing of Joel is a statement of intent. He's a proven winner and is still playing at the highest level in Super League," interim head coach Kurt Haggerty told the club website.
"Joel brings experience, a winning mentality and leadership qualities."