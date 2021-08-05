Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Bureta Faraimo has scored 40 tries in 80 games so far for Hull FC

Castleford Tigers will sign Hull FC winger Bureta Faraimo on a two-year deal from the 2022 season onwards.

The 31-year-old has scored 40 tries in 80 games since moving to Hull, having been at Parramatta and New Zealand Warriors in the National Rugby League.

Faraimo's move to Cas will bring him back under the coaching of Lee Radford, who signed him during his time in charge of the Airlie Birds.

"I'm looking forward to working with Lee Radford again," Faraimo said.

"We'll hopefully win some silverware together."

Radford added: "He gets you on the front foot, and not only that, I think something that gets a little overlooked is his work down the other side of the field - you give him a try-scoring opportunity and he will take it."