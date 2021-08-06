Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Joe Cator was called into Paul Anderson's England Knights' squad in April 2021

Back-rower Joe Cator has signed a new two-year deal with boyhood club Hull FC, in a season in which he earned a call-up to the England Knights set-up.

The 23-year-old joined the Airlie Birds for 2020 after a spell at Leigh and won the Young Player and Supporters' Young Player of the Year awards last year.

Cator has again been a key figure for new boss Brett Hodgson this season with 11 appearances, totalling 24 matches.

"It's nice to be at home and have my future secured," Cator said.

"Especially at the club I've always wanted to play for. Hopefully we can kick on over the next few years and win some silverware."

Despite starting out across the city at Hull Kingston Rovers, the former Skirlaugh Bulls amateur has always been a black and white.

Yet, having been in the old combined City of Hull Academy before it was disbanded, it was with Rovers he made his first professional start but left having played just 17 games and followed that with another 33 outings at Leigh.

Lee Radford brought Cator into Hull's squad before he was sacked in the early part of the 2020 season, and the ball-playing back-rower has remained a regular player under both Andy Last and his successor Hodgson.

"I'm really enjoying working with Brett and playing for Hull FC," Cator added.

"I love playing for this club and the most important thing for me is to run out with the Hull FC badge on my chest."