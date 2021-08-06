Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wigan's win was engineered by Sam Powell's try and Harry Smith's goals

Betfred Super League Wigan (4) 16 Tries: Halsall, Powell Goals: Smith 4 Salford (6) 6 Try: Burgess Goal: Livett

Wigan continued their revival with a controlled second-half performance to put Salford away and make it five wins from the past six in Super League.

Salford led at half-time, Harvey Livett kicking a goal after Sam Halsall and Red Devils winger Joe Burgess - against his old club - traded a try apiece.

Harry Smith's goals put the Warriors in front and Sam Powell's try created a welcome buffer for Adrian Lam's side.

Warriors stay fourth, but Salford swap places with second-bottom Wakefield.

It was a bittersweet night for Wigan, who welcomed back Jai Field for the first time since the opening round win over Leigh but also said farewell to 2018 Grand Final hero Dom Manfredi, who has had to retire with immediate effect through injury.

They took advantage of Salford indiscipline in the second half, Smith continually kicking goals to tick over the scoreboard, and England back-rower John Bateman played his part in teeing up Powell for the key try.

Halsall finished off smartly for Wigan, as did ex-Warriors flier Burgess on the other side.

There were a few flashpoints in a typically bruising game, and Morgan Smithies and Josh Johnson were sin-binned after a coming together in the first half.

Ata Hingano's Salford debut saw him spend 10 minutes in the bin at one stage for a high tackle on former Salford half-back Jackson Hastings.

Wigan head coach Adrian Lam:

"I knew it was going to be a tough game, we had seven different players coming in to the team, you have to do it but with that comes clunkiness.

"I was a bit frustrated at half-time, If felt we were going ok but we turned over the ball and gave away penalties. We gave them a bit of a sniff early I felt.

"We got them in at half-time, we just corrected a few things, was sharp with details and chat and we were quite clinical after that. Simple and clinical, which we needed to be."

Salford head coach Richard Marshall:

"I think we've competed with every team in the competition at stages in games, but the reality is you get what you deserve.

"We deserve to be at the bottom of the table, our lack of discipline - certainly towards the back end of tackle counts - cost us there.

"We've got to work on our tackle technique and understand the consequences of giving away penalties."

Wigan: Hastings; Halsall, Isa, Bibby, Marshall, Field; Smith, Clubb, Powell, Havard, Smithies, Pearce-Paul, Shorrocks.

Interchanges: Bateman, Bullock, Byrne, Hardaker.

Salford: Lolohea; Williams, Costello, Sarginson, Burgess; Atkin, Brown; Mossop, Ackers, Ormondroyd, Livett, Taylor, Addy.

Interchanges: Hingano, Johnson, Pauli, Robson.

Referee: Tom Grant (RFL)