Warrington are third in Super League, two places above Hull FC

Hull FC's Super League match away against Warrington Wolves on Sunday has been postponed following "a number" of positive Covid tests in the Hull squad.

The Multiple Cases Group have advised a five-day shutdown from the last training session on Thursday until the next testing on Tuesday.

The fixture at The Halliwell Jones Stadium could yet be rearranged.

League standings will be determined by win percentage to allow for the chance some games will not be played.

Under Rugby Football League's Covid-19 protocols, a team can apply to postpone a match if seven or more senior players are unavailable - either through positive tests or because players are close contacts.