Dean Hadley had to wear a protective mask earlier in the season after sustaining a facial injury at Wakefield

Hull KR back-rower Dean Hadley is set to miss the rest of the season after dislocating his shoulder in Sunday's 34-28 win at Leigh Centurions.

The 29-year-old was injured in a tackle early on in the match and had to be withdrawn before heading to hospital.

Hadley has one try in 13 games for Rovers this season, and totalled 32 appearances since his 2019 move from cross-city rivals Hull FC.

"It is serious, he's dislocated the shoulder," Rovers boss Tony Smith said.

"The doctors and physios could not get it back in so they had to take him to the hospital to put it back into place.

"I'm gutted for Deano, his season will be finished."

The industrious Hadley, who can play hooker as well as back-row for the Robins, has had injury problems since moving to Craven Park.

He suffered a compound fracture of his thumb in pre-season against Featherstone in 2020 and suffered a facial wound at Wakefield earlier this season.

"He's a strong character," Smith added. "He's had his fair share of injuries mainly because he puts so much effort into every game and puts his body on the line for his team-mates."