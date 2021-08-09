Lee Mossop captained Salford at Old Trafford in their first Super League Grand Final

Salford Red Devils and former England prop Lee Mossop has retired with immediate effect on medical grounds.

The 32-year-old ends a career that included spells at Wigan, Parramatta Eels and Huddersfield among others.

Mossop won two Grand Finals and two Challenge Cups at the Warriors, as well as leading Salford to both of those finals as captain.

"It's been no secret that I have struggled with shoulder issues the majority of my career," Mossop said.

"But after seeing the surgeon last week, he has told me there are no more surgeries he can offer to help prolong my career anymore and instead, it will be one final operation to give me a better quality of life with my wife and young children."

The Cumbrian-born front-rower made 140 appearances for Wigan, played for England at the 2013 World Cup and also represented the Eels in the elite National Rugby League in Australia.

Mossop's arrival in 2017 helped turn Salford under Ian Watson into a side pushing for trophies, and his semi-final try against Wigan to help reach the Grand Final in 2019 was a highlight as one of seven in 79 games for the club.

Salford Red Devils head coach Richard Marshall said: "What a fantastic career Lee leaves behind. Any good leader or captain's purpose is to leave the shirt, club and environment in a better place.

"'Moose' ticks all those boxes. Since my first week at the club he has been a pleasure to work with. His passion for the team is unwavering. He leads by example both on and off the field."