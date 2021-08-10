Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Phoenix Laulu-Togaga'e (right) has played alongside his father Quentin for Keighley this season

Hull KR have signed Keighley Cougars full-back Phoenix Laulu-Togaga'e on a deal until the end of 2023.

The 18-year-old, who is the son of former Sheffield Eagles full-back Quentin, has been loaned back to Keighley for the rest of the season.

Head coach Tony Smith told BBC Radio Humberside: "He's an exciting young player and I think he's ready for a full-time environment.

"He has a lot of the same attributes as his father."

Smith added: "It's a real honour that he chose to come to us over a lot of teams vying for his services.

"I think he'll want to learn from Lachlan Coote and it's a major coup for us."