Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Dick Huddart (right) was named in the St Helens and the Whitehaven halls of fame

Former St Helens and Great Britain back-rower Dick Huddart has died in Australia at the age of 85.

Huddart joined Saints from Whitehaven in 1958 and made 209 appearances in five and a half years with the club.

While with Saints, Huddart won the Challenge Cup in 1961 when they beat Wigan at Wembley and he also won the Lance Todd Trophy in that match.

An international, he won further silverware as he helped Great Britain retain the Ashes in Australia in 1962.

Huddart went on to leave St Helens in 1964 when he moved to Australia to join St George, where he made 78 appearances and scored 16 tries, and was also a Grand Final winner.

He was named in both St Helens' and Whitehaven's respective halls of fame following the end of his playing career and featured in Saints' greatest 17-man squad, selected as part of their final season at Knowsley Road in 2010.