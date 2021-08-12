Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Liam Sutcliffe had scored three tries in 13 games for Leeds in 2021

Leeds Rhinos versatile centre Liam Sutcliffe is out for up to six months with a knee injury, boss Richard Agar has confirmed.

The 26-year-old has been a utility option for the Rhinos in 2021, featuring across the centres, at full-back and at stand-off.

However, Leeds-born Sutcliffe was withdrawn at half-time during last week's Castleford defeat.

"He's succumbed to his knee injury," Agar told BBC Radio Leeds.

"He's subsequently seen a surgeon, and he will need microfracture surgery which will rule him out for a four to six month recovery period.

"We're hoping to get that done early next week, we hope to confirm it for Wednesday so he'll be back in contention for the start of next year."

Sutcliffe had been struggling with a knee problem for much of the season, with only management of his physical condition allowing him to feature.

He had scored three tries in 13 games for the club in 2021, and also kicked a drop-goal.

"Since March really, we've been looking after him," Agar continued.

"He's not been training every day, and we've been trying to get him in a physical state where he can play on a weekend.

"I think he's played exceptionally well for us as well, given what we've known behind the scenes, that's changes of position, he's been a real shining light for us."