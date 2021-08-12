Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Greg Eden raced in to seal the win for Castleford

Betfred Super League St Helens (4) 10 Tries: Welsby, Walmsley Goal: Coote Castleford (6) 20 Tries: Eden 2, Holmes Goals: Richardson 4

Greg Eden's late intercept try helped Castleford Tigers stun 12-man champions St Helens and secure a first league win at Saints since October 1990.

The Tigers edged a tight, niggly first half as Eden scored in the corner after Jack Welsby did likewise for Saints.

Oliver Holmes' try gave Cas a further buffer while Saints' Tommy Makinson was sent off for a hit on Niall Evalds.

Alex Walmsley powered in for Saints, who desperately attacked the Cas line before Eden swept away to win it.

Daryl Powell's side realistically needed to win to keep their play-off hopes alive and turned in a courageous display against a Saints side fresh from victory over leaders Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

After Cas conceded the first try from a delightful move to the left which opened them up and allowed Welsby to score, the Tigers had chances of their own but failed to convert field position into points with Grant Millington's spills.

However, Millington and fellow props Suaia Matagi and Tyla Hepi constantly took the game to Saints' forwards and off the back of that, Evalds linked brilliantly to create the try for Eden out wide, while Holmes showed neat footwork to carve his way in.

Saints failed to find their rhythm for large periods, not helped by ruck indiscipline which was continually penalised by referee Ben Thaler, but Walmsley's surge was the jolt that they needed, particularly after Makinson's red card.

It looked like they would come up with the goods as another dangerous move swung to the right, but Eden swiped as the pass was heading to Kevin Naiqama's hands to finally bring one of rugby league's away day hoodoos to a close.

St Helens: Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Welsby, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Thompson, Batchelor, Mata'utia.

Interchanges: Bentley, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Amor, Pa'asi.

Castleford: Evalds, Olpherts, Mata'utia, Turner, Eden, Richardson, O'Brien, Smith, Sene-Lefao, Holmes, Millington,McShane, Matagi.

Interchanges: Watts, Blair, Griffin, Hepi.

Referee: Ben Thaler (RFL)