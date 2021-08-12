Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rowan Milnes has played 10 games for Rovers since his Super League breakthrough

Half-back Rowan Milnes has signed a new three-year contract extension at Hull Kingston Rovers.

The 21-year-old joined from Bradford Bulls for the 2020 season and has since played 10 games, seven of which have come this season for Tony Smith's side.

Milnes, who made his debut against Catalans last October, is now contracted to Rovers until 2025.

"It was an easy decision. I love it here - love the culture, the lads, the coaching staff," Milnes said.

"I want to keep going in the direction I'm going in and nail down that regular half spot."