Sam Tomkins' third try in four games for Catalans Dragons closed the door on Hull

Betfred Super League Catalans (10) 31 Tries: Davies 2, Yaha, S Tomkins, Bousquet Goals: Maloney 5 Drop goal: Maloney Hull FC (14) 16 Tries: Tuimavave, Faraimo Goals: McNamara 4

Super League leaders Catalans Dragons ran in five tries in Perpignan as they eventually saw off a determined Hull FC to cement their place on top of the table with a 16th win in 18 games.

Hull led 14-10 at the break after tries from Carlos Tuimavave and Bureta Faraimo and three Ben McNamara kicks.

But, aided by James Maloney's kicking, Catalans scored three second-half tries to Tom Davies's first-half double.

Fouad Yaha, Sam Tomkins and Julien Bousquet all crossed for the hosts.

But it was Maloney's crucial one-pointer at 16-16 which finally opened the door.

As the Black and Whites finally wilted in the French heat, Tomkins and Bousquet both scored converted tries to allow Catalans to push out to a more flattering 31-16 final scoreline.

Maloney added a late penalty to his four conversions and a drop goal for an 11-point individual haul, while McNamara booted four goals for Hull.

But the young half-back still ended on the losing side as he came up against his dad, Catalans coach Steve McNamara, for the first time.

After Davies's opening score for Catalans in the sixth minute, Maloney hit the post with the conversion. But, just when they looked set to score again, Tomkins' pass was intercepted by Hull centre Tuimavave, who raced 90 metres for a converted score.

Davies's second try of the night in the right corner, following good work by Tomkins and Whare, was this time improved by Maloney from the touchline to put the hosts back in front at 10-8.

But, despite having Tuimavave sin-binned for a high tackle on Corentin Le Cam, Hull went in ahead at the break when second-row forward Jordan Lane burst through to put Faraimo in at the right corner, allowing McNamara to add a touchline conversion.

But winger Yaha levelled four minutes after the break with a try in the left corner following a break by Tomkins and Samisoni Langi.

Maloney's touchline conversion put Catalans ahead only for McNamara to level again with a 58th-minute penalty.

But a succession of goal-line drop-outs allowed Maloney to land his drop-goal with 12 minutes to go - and Catalans surged clear.

Catalans: S Tomkins; Davies, Whare, Langi, Yaha; Maloney, Drinkwater; Goudemand, McMeeken, Le Cam, Dudson, McIlorum, Bousquet.

Interchanges: Mourgue, Chan, Kasiano, Dezaria.

Hull: Swift; Faraimo, Walker, Tuimavave; Scott, Reynolds; McNamara, Fash, Houghton, Sao, Ma'u, Lane, Cator.

Interchanges: Taylor, Brown, Bowden, Hookem.

Sin-bin: Tuimavave (33)

Referee: James Child