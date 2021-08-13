Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tui Lolohea has scored three tries for Salford Red Devils so far this season

Betfred Super League Salford 18 (6) Tries: Williams, Lolohea, Ormondroyd Goals: Inu 3 Huddersfield 12 (8) Tries: English Goals: Price 4

Salford Red Devils overturned a half-time deficit to defeat Huddersfield Giants and for their first Super League win for three matches.

Matty Russell had given the Giants the early advantage before Rhys Williams got the hosts on the board.

But second-half scores from Tui Lolohea and Jack Ormondroyd turned the match in the Red Devils' favour.

Huddersfield's only points in the second 40 minutes came from a Will Price goal as Salford sealed victory.

More to follow.

Salford: Lolohea, Williams, Inu, Costello, Burgess, Atkin, Brown, Johnson, Ackers, Ormondroyd, Livett, Greenwood, Burke.

Interchanges: Luckley, Norman, Addy, Robson.

Huddersfield: Golding, Leutele, J. Wardle, Cudjoe, Senior, Cogger, Pryce, Trout, Peats, Wilson, Greenwood, Jones, Yates.

Interchanges: English, Hewitt, Peteru, Wood.

Referee: C. Kendall.