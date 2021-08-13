Kane Linnett (left) and Rowan Milnes were both among the Hull KR try scorers in their win over Wigan

Betfred Super League Hull KR (16) 26 Tries: Vete, Milnes, Ryan, Linnett, Litten Goals: Crooks 3 Wigan (14) 14 Tries: Bibby, Marshall 2 Goals: Smith

Hull Kingston Rovers enjoyed one of their greatest days in Super League as they beat Wigan Warriors for the second time this season.

On the day chairman Neil Hudgell said that he had called off external-link his year-long attempt to sell the club, Rovers backed it up on the park as they completed a first double over Wigan in 37 years.

Hull KR almost let slip an early 16-0 lead to go in only 16-14 at the break.

But they broke Wigan with successive tries from Kane Linnett and Jez Litten.

Rovers made a storming start, going 16-0 up inside the first 16 minutes with tries from Albert Vete, Rowan Milnes and Ethan Ryan.

Wigan were almost level at the break thanks to tries from wingers Jake Bibby and a Liam Marshall double.

But the second-half introduction of hooker Litten seemed to spark the Robins as Linnett went over on the right before George King's break paved the way for Litten to score his first try of the season.

Ben Crooks landed three of his five conversion attempts, but two of Harry Smith's kicks were from the touchline - and his only successful goal was the first of Marshall's two tries.

The second of them was a sensational one-handed finish in the left corner - and Wigan looked destined to come back and win from there.

But Tony Smith's Rovers reset - and kept the Warriors scoreless in the second period when Jackson Hastings was denied a late Wigan try by a Marshall aerial knock-on.

Despite finishing with 11 men to Wigan's 12 in a flurry of late yellow cards, Rovers saw it through to match their 18-8 win at the DW Stadium in June as they home in on a best Super League finish in over a decade and the lure of a place in the play-offs.

Hull KR: Crooks; Ryan, Minikin, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Takairangi, Milnes; Vete, Parcell, King, Linnett, Johnson, Lawler.

Interchanges: Sims, Litten, Storton, Maher.

Sin-bin: Takairangi (77). Parcell (79).

Wigan: Hardaker; Bibby, Isa, Gildart, Marshall; Smith, Hastings; Clubb, Powell, Havard, Farrell, Pearce-Paul, Smithies.

Interchanges: Bullock, Byrne, Field, Shorrocks.

Sin-bin: Farrell (79)

Referee: Liam Moore.