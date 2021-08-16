Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tommy Makinson scored a try in St Helens' Challenge Cup final win over Castleford in July

St Helens winger Tommy Makinson will miss Friday's derby against Wigan Warriors after being banned for three games for a high tackle in last Thursday's defeat by Castleford Tigers.

Makinson, 29, was sent off for the 64th-minute challenge on Niall Evalds.

The disciplinary panel's summary said Makinson "tried to tackle, but [was] reckless about the outcome".

He also misses the visit of Leigh on 26 August and the trip to Warrington on Bank Holiday Monday (30 August).

Should Makinson and Saints appeal, they will attend an independent tribunal.

In addition, Salford centre Matt Costello and Leeds back-rower Rhyse Martin have both received one-game Grade B penalty notices for dangerous contact.

Leeds play Huddersfield on Thursday, while Salford go to Leigh on Sunday.