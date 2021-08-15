Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sam Kasiano previously played for Canterbury Bulldogs and Melbourne Storm in the NRL before joining Catalans Dragons in 2019

Catalans Dragons prop Sam Kasiano has signed a new deal to remain with the Super League club for a further year.

The 31-year-old made his Catalans debut in 2019 and has gone on to make 55 appearances for the league leaders including 15 so far this season.

"Me and my family are very happy to be a part of the Dragons family for another year," he told the club's official website. external-link

"Now I can focus on the rest of this season."