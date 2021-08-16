Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tom Lineham (right) featured against Wakefield in their win over Warrington on Saturday

Wakefield Trinity have signed Liam Hood and Tom Lineham from fellow Super League sides Leigh Centurions and Warrington Wolves respectively.

Hood has penned a two-year deal, while Lineham has signed until the end of 2024.

Lineham, 28, lifted the Challenge Cup with Warrington in 2012, also helping the club make two Grand Final appearances.

Meanwhile, Reece Lyne and Brad Walker have signed new deals with Trinity.

Lyne, 28, will extend his eight-year stay at Belle Vue until the end of 2025.

Walker will remain in red, white and blue until the end of 2022, having joined from Widnes Vikings in 2020.