Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tommy Leuluai was named Wigan captain after Sean O'Loughlin's retirement this season

Captain Tommy Leuluai may have played his final game for Wigan after head coach Adrian Lam confirmed a hamstring injury would end his season.

Leuluai, 36, scored one try in 14 games in 2021 before the injury against Leigh Centurions earlier this month, and is out of contract this winter.

The 2008 New Zealand World Cup winner has had two spells at Wigan, winning Super League twice and a Challenge Cup.

"He's going to miss the rest of the season. It's sad news," Lam said.

"He's our greatest leader here. We have to make up for that in other parts of our game and team."

Wigan are fourth in the Super League table - which is being decided on a points-per-game basis this season due to Covid call-offs - and they host St Helens on Friday.