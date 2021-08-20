Jamie Jones Buchanan (centre) and Rob Burrow (left) at his testimonial, with both sets of their children

Rob Burrow's story as a Leeds player and since his diagnosis with motor neurone disease continues to inspire a new generation of players, says assistant coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

Burrow was present on Thursday to see a youthful Rhinos beat Huddersfield.

Rhinos young talent such as Jarrod O'Connor and Morgan Gannon experienced a fervent atmosphere to welcome their 'number 7' back at Emerald Headingley.

"It's just great to have him around," Jones-Buchanan said.

"It's been a tough time with Covid, injuries and suspensions this season. Those young players are going through the mill - it has been a baptism of fire.

"But, they've got lots of moments and pictures of inspiration that show them what real resilience, determination and fortitude looks like. Rob is at the centre of that.

"What's really important now is we've got a new generation of players, its great for them to see Rob, to experience and be around that culture we created during that time - we went on an amazing journey."

Bonds bound together by Burrow

Rob Burrow and a host of his former teammates assembled for his testimonial 18 months ago

Burrow, who won eight Super League titles and two Challenge Cups as well as international recognition for both England and Great Britain, was a hugely popular and successful part of what is known as the 'golden generation' at Leeds.

Between 2002 and 2017, a core bunch of largely Leeds-born academy talents made the grade together and took the club to a dynasty of success in the Super League.

Kevin Sinfield, Danny McGuire, Burrow, Ryan Bailey, Jones-Buchanan, plus others such as Matt Diskin and Chev Walker, were right at the heart of it while Leeds-supporting prop Jamie Peacock and Keith Senior were added to the mix.

Burrow and McGuire finally departed together in 2017, as Sinfield, Peacock and Kylie Leuluai had two years previous, and with it delivered the Super League title against Castleford at Old Trafford.

The friendships forged during those years remain strong, with Burrow always a focal point as was evidenced by his testimonial which brought a large number of that team out of retirement for one last game.

"Rob was right at the centre of that group," Jones-Buchanan told BBC Breakfast.

"He's got his Ricky Gervais nuances and his comedic character that he is and when you speak to Rob, even though you can't have those conversations any more, it still shines through.

"His humour is at the forefront of who he is, it's there in his book, and when he gets chance to type out what he wants to say it still shines through in his text messages."

Following in the footsteps of John Holmes

Earlier this summer, a statue was erected at Leeds' Headingley home to John Holmes, the Leeds record appearance maker, World Cup winner and star of 19 finals for the club.

Jones-Buchanan believes Burrow is worthy of a similar memorial given his meaning to the people of the city.

"He's an icon, the word 'legend' gets bandied about far too often but he's iconic," he added. "We saw a statue of John Holmes and I'm sure one day there will be one of Rob.

"As small as Rob may be, the impact he's had on people's lives is massive, as big as anybody who has represented that club.

"It was an absolute honour to have played with him, a privilege to be a great friend of his."