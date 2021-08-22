Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leigh Centurions won their first game since March 2020 as Salford Red Devils crashed to a 12th defeat of the season

Betfred Super League Leigh (14) 32 Tries: Mellor, Brand, Hood, Sidlow Goals: Mullen 8 Salford (10) 22 Tries: Williams, Livett, Sio 2 Goals: Inu 3

Leigh Centurions finally won a Super League game this season as they made easy work of beating an off-the-pace Salford Red Devils side.

Rhys Williams crossed for Salford early on, but tries by Joe Mellor and Keanan Brand pulled Leigh ahead.

Harvey Livett's score pulled Salford back, and Ken Sio went over after the break to help them regain the lead.

Three Craig Mullen goals sent Leigh back in front before Liam Hood and Adam Sidlow wrapped up a memorable win.

Victory for Leigh was their first in 17 attempts this season and is also their first win since defeating Halifax in March 2020.

Meanwhile, it was an afternoon to forget for Salford, whose errors cost them as they slipped to their 12th defeat of the Super League campaign.

The Red Devils had stormed into an early lead when Williams crashed over, but some wayward kicking from Krisnan Inu, combined with Leigh's swift response, meant the visitors quickly took control.

On the verge of half-time, Inu kicked a penalty goal to take him past 500 Super League points, however it was not enough to diminish what had been a stellar half for out-of-form Leigh, who led by four points heading into the break.

Leigh were awarded a place in Super League this season after Toronto Wolfpack were voted out by member clubs last year, but they have struggled during a nightmare campaign so far.

In the end, however, their 10-point win flattered a woeful Salford side, with Mullen's good work with the boot inspiring a well-earned victory.

Leigh: Brand, Mullen, Thornley, Stone, Elliot, Bell, Mellor, Ashworth, Eaves, Sidlow, Hellewell, Foster, Gerrard.

Interchanges: Hood, Ioane, Gee, Butler.

Salford: Lolohea, Sio, Inu, Sarginson, Williams, Hingano, Brown, Johnson, Ackers, Ormondroyd, Livett, Greenwood, Addy.

Interchanges: Norman, Taylor, Lannon, Burke.

Referee: M Griffiths.