Fiji fans cheer on their side against England at the 2013 Rugby League World Cup

England's fixture against Fiji, originally scheduled for 15 October, has been postponed until 2022.

The match had been due to take place at the Crown Oil Arena, formerly Spotland, home of Rochdale Hornets.

The Hornets had made efforts to host international matches before the rescheduled Rugby League World Cup in autumn 2022.

A new date for the postponed game has yet to be announced.

"After the initial disappointment that the RLWC will be postponed, I'm delighted to reach an initial agreement to reschedule our 150th celebratory event to 2022," said Hornets chief executive, Steve Kerr.

"Work can now continue to make the England v Fiji game an incredibly special event for all fans, and I thank the thousands of people who have already purchased tickets... for their support, patience and understanding."