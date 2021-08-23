Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Requests to postpone games must meet the RFL's Covid-19 framework criteria

Castleford, Huddersfield and Salford have been fined by the Rugby Football League for breaches of operational rules relating to Covid-19 protocols.

Tigers failed to fulfil fixtures and also breached the commitment a bio-secure environment, which led to a Covid-19 outbreak and postponements.

Giants also failed to fulfil a fixture, but did not meet the RFL criteria in terms of absentees for postponement.

The Red Devils' breach of protocols also led to games being postponed.

Cas, who were travelling back from the Challenge Cup final at Wembley when they were deemed to have failed to put in place necessary distancing, were fined £35,000 with £15,000 suspended for two years, after two games were postponed to add to the Saints league fixture on 30 June.

In their statement they argued that they had a fair case for postponing the Saints game despite the ruling.

"As was stated to both the RFL and St Helens, Castleford Tigers had just 14 first-team players available due to injuries, and Covid-19 protocols being followed meant that the club could not call upon its academy or young players," the Tigers statement read.

"Castleford Tigers could not postpone the fixture on the 30 June due to the number of players outside of the club's top 25 earners not being affected at that time by Covid protocols.

"Every effort was made by Castleford Tigers to field a team for the match until it was ultimately too late, and the game needed to be cancelled, much to the club's disappointment."

Huddersfield's £30,000 fine, half of which is suspended as per Castleford's, came with a warning that further attempts to postpone matches without meeting the minimum seven players absent threshold, could be considered as 'misconduct'.

Salford had two games postponed after it was found that the club had failed to "properly reinforce Covid-19 protocols" within their training facility, and have been fined £25,000 with 50% suspended for two years.

"The fines reflect the RFL's determination to protect the integrity of, and confidence in, professional Rugby League competitions," the RFL said in a statement.

"In reaching 'agreed decisions' with the clubs, the RFL re-emphasises the sport's obligations to clubs, supporters, and commercial and broadcaster partners who are affected by such postponements and cancellations."