Josh Reynolds' (left) first season at Hull has been punctuated by injuries

Hull FC will be without Josh Reynolds and Joe Cator for their Super League run-in as both require surgery following Saturday's derby win over Hull Kingston Rovers.

Reynolds, 32, has a detached medial ligament in his knee while Cator, 23, has ruptured an Achilles tendon.

Both have been regulars for Brett Hodgson's side but will miss the push for the play-offs in recovery.

The surgery could mean both players miss the start of next season too.

"Joe has unfortunately ruptured his Achilles, similar to what Josh Griffin did," Hodgson told BBC Radio Humberside.

"He'll require an operation on Tuesday and substantial recovery from that, and Josh Reynolds completely ruptured his medial ligament.

"He'll have an operation and spend a similar time out."