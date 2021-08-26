Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Willie Poching (left) took over from former Wakefield Trinity boss Chris Chester

Betfred Super League Hull KR (10) 18 Tries: Johnson, Lawler, Crooks Goals: Crooks 3 Wakefield (12) 25 Tries: Miller, Hampshire, Senior, Pitts Goals: Lino 4 Drop-goal: Miller

Wakefield Trinity came from behind to seal a morale-boosting second win from three games under Willie Poching as they defeated Hull KR in Super League.

Luis Johnson sent the hosts ahead while George Lawler linked up with Brad Takairangi to extend their advantage.

Jacob Miller and Ryan Hampshire gave Trinity a two-point half-time lead but Ben Crooks levelled with the boot.

Innes Senior and Jay Pitts extended Wakefield's lead but Crooks got Hull KR back in it before Miller's drop-goal.

Victory for the visitors is caretaker boss Poching's second in the three games he has taken charge of since he succeeded former head coach Chris Chester.

The hosts had raced into a two-score lead in the early stages as they looked to dig themselves in against Trinity.

Wakefield came into the match off the back of a derby defeat by Castleford but did well to storm into a commanding lead courtesy of good work from Miller and Hampshire in the first half and Senior and Pitts after the break.

Poching's side never looked back despite Crooks threatening a comeback, with Miller's late drop-goal rounding off a fine performance.

Wakefield Trinity interim boss Willie Poching told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I'm immensely proud. The momentum seemed to be going against us but we showed resilience and sticked to the plan.

"There was some great work from our leaders. Joe Westerman and Jacob Miller were enormous for us.

"Kalepi Tangiona was a man mountain for us tonight. When the game wasn't going our way, the rolled his sleeves up and put the team on his back."

Hull KR: Crooks, Keinhorst, Minikin, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Takairangi, Lewis, Vete, Parcell, King, Linnett, Johnson, Hadley.

Interchanges: Litten, Lawther, Mustapha, Maher.

Wakefield: Hampshire, Kershaw, Batchelor, Senior, Johnstone, Miller, Lino, Tanginoa, Kay, Westerman, Pitts, Ashurst, Crowther.

Interchanges: Fifita, Wood, Battye, Aydin.

Referee: M. Griffiths